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Netanyahu was ‘warned repeatedly’ that Qatar was funding Hamas, new report claims

The Prime Minister’s Office has called the allegations ‘a collection of recycled lies’

September 23, 2026 11:17
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset on July 16, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has been accused of ignoring repeated warnings that Qatari money, potentially including grants provided by Israel, was heavily funding Hamas in the build-up to October 7.

The investigation by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth cited internal intelligence documents and testimony from senior officials, which claimed that Netanyahu was informed several times that funds entering Gaza with Israeli approval, officially for humanitarian purposes, were being diverted to Hamas’ armed wing.

According to the report, a senior Military Intelligence officer told the State Comptroller that Hamas was diverting around $4million a month from Qatari funds to its Al-Qassam Brigades between at least 2019 and 2021.

The officer estimated the military wing’s annual budget at between $70 million and $100 million, meaning the diverted Qatari money accounted for about half of its funding. A separate Military Intelligence document reportedly put the figure at 40 per cent.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli Politics

Qatar

Hamas

Gaza

October 7

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