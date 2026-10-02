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David Bernstein

By

David Bernstein

Opinion

UEFA can no longer ignore anti-Israel discrimination on the football pitch

From banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Birmingham to black armbands in Ireland, the Jewish state has been singled out in a way that is corrosive, divisive and contrary to the spirit of international sport

October 2, 2026 15:47
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Police officers secure an anti-Israel demonstration outside Villa Park in Birmingham (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Throughout my decades working in football, I have been guided by one key principle – keep politics off the field. Sport, like music, enriches us and should provide an escape from the hard realities of everyday life. Football is one of the world’s greatest unifiers but this is jeopardised the moment the divisiveness of politics creeps in.

In the fractured world we live in this is becoming increasingly difficult. Sporting organisations and personalities are constantly posturing for such causes. With its worldwide audience, football is particularly prone to these distractions. Taking the knee, the wearing of armbands and other symbolic adornments, displaying inappropriate flags, lighting the Wembley arch and commentators airing their ignorant prejudices. These are all examples of an increasing trend which is out of hand. These actions are clearly supported by some but are an extreme irritation to what I would guess is the silent majority. Additionally, these public exhibitions tend to be highly and disproportionately selective and dangerously simplistic. They distract from the event itself and create resentment and counter actions.

This is particularly relevant when it comes to Israel. Last autumn, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were scandalously banned from a European match at Villa Park. West Midlands Police’s shambolic performance was a disgrace and it was found to have fabricated evidence and misled Parliament as it kowtowed to the threats of antisemitic Islamists in Birmingham. Shortly afterwards, UEFA’s Euro 2028 launch event in Central London was hijacked by the same anti-Israel fanatics.

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Topics:

Football

Ireland

Israel

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