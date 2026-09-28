Irish-Israeli footballer ‘considering retirement’ amid row over Nations League match

He has spoken openly about his Israeli heritage and was eligible to represent Israel through his mother but chose Ireland, his father’s home nation, describing playing for the Republic as “a dream”.

In June 2025, Azaz discussed his family’s connection to Israel in an interview with the Sunday Times Ireland.

“My grandmother was a very special and unique woman. She was in the Israeli army as a general, and then she came to England and built an extremely successful business by herself,” he said.

“It was always Ireland. As a child I came here often, obviously because of my dad. It’s always been a goal of mine to play for Ireland.”

Azaz was included in Ireland’s squad for the international window but did not play in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Israel.

“It was my decision, he was not fit enough to play this game,” Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said. “He is in a different position from other players in our squad, and we have supported him along the way.”

The Irish squad had spent several hours discussing whether to play the fixture before deciding to fulfil both scheduled matches against Israel.

The Irish Independent similarly reported that Azaz made an “impassioned speech” during the squad meeting.

FAI chief executive David Courell said the players had voted by a “significant majority” to play.

However, Ireland’s players wore black armbands, did not take part in the customary handshake before kick-off and did not exchange pennants with the Israeli players.

They also lowered their heads during Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah.

Courell had said before the match that the black armbands were being worn “in recognition of all lives lost in the conflict” in Gaza.

The 42 subsequently reported that the possibility of Azaz ending his international career after the current international window had been raised by the Football Association of Ireland.

Azaz has not publicly said that he intends to retire from international football, nor has he made a public statement about the discussions within the Irish camp.