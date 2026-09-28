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Irish-Israeli footballer ‘considering retirement’ amid row over Nations League match

Finn Azaz reportedly made an ‘impassioned speech’ during a team meeting before the fixture, but did not play due to fitness concerns

September 28, 2026 15:46
Azaz.jpg
Finn Azaz runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Southampton on September 01, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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An Irish-Israeli football player is reportedly considering retiring from international fixtures following the intense public scrutiny of the Uefa Nations League matches between the two nations. 

Finn Azaz is said to be weighing his professional future due to the tensions within the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the games.

Irish sports website The 42 reported that Azaz was considering retiring from international football after an emotionally charged build-up to the first meeting between the sides.

The London-born midfielder had previously represented Ireland at Under-21 level and was subsequently brought into the senior side.

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Topics:

Football

Israeli football

Israel

Ireland

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