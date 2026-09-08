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Huckabee warns UK of backlash against ‘irrational discrimination’ of settlement sanctions

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is due to announce a ‘reset’ of London and Jerusalem’s relationship on Tuesday, including a ban on goods from Jewish communities in the West Bank

September 8, 2026 09:40
Huckabee.jpg
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee during a meeting in the Oval Office on April 23, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

4 min read
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The UK is facing a backlash from the US and Israel over plans for sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, with the US’ ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, slamming the move as “irrational” and a form of “discrimination”.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is expected to announce them when he sets out a “reset” of the UK’s relations with Israel in a Commons statement on Tuesday as part of a toughened stance under Andy Burnham’s government.

Ministers have suggested goods coming out of the illegal settlements in the West Bank could be subject to trade restrictions as part of the changes.

The prime minister discussed the Middle East with US President Trump in a phone call on Monday ahead of the intervention, which risks drawing criticism from Washington, Israel’s closest ally.

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Topics:

Israel

West Bank

Settlements

Settlers

Sanctions

Andy Burnham

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