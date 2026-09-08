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Ed Miliband to set out settlement sanctions today in ‘reset’ of Britain’s relations with Israel

UK independent terror reviewer warns of impact on Jewish community ahead of foreign secretary’s announcement

September 8, 2026 08:23
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Foreign secretary Ed Miliband (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Ed Miliband is set to announce sanctions targeting settlements in the West Bank in a Commons statement today.

The foreign secretary is expected to present a “reset” of Britain’s relations with Israel.

The UK”s independent reviewer of terror legislation has already raised concerns over the impact on Britain’s Jewish community of making Israel a “pariah state” a year on from the Heaton Park attack.

Ministers have suggested goods coming out of the settlements in the West Bank could be subject to trade restrictions as part of the changes.

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Topics:

Israel

Sanctions

West Bank

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