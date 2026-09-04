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Jewish leaders raise concerns over ‘unintended consequences’ of prospective settlement sanctions

Communal figures warned the prime minister that planned West Bank measures could lead to a wholesale boycott that ‘marginalises and stigmatises British Jews’

September 4, 2026 12:45
Burnham meeting.jpg
Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets Jewish community leaders in 10 Downing Street on September 3, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Jewish communal leaders warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham that proposed sanctions against Israeli settlements in the West Bank could have “unintended consequences” for British Jews.

In a joint statement following a 75-minute meeting with Burnham in Downing Street on Thursday, the leaders, including the president of the Board of Deputies and figures from the Jewish Leadership Committee and Union of Jewish Students, said they had warned that expected measures could lead to an Israel boycott that “marginalises and stigmatises British Jews”.

They added that they “conveyed significant concerns about the unintended consequences of policies the government is considering in relation to settlements”.

Following the first meeting between the community and the prime minister since the former Greater Manchester mayor took office, senior Jewish figures warned that “broad, untargeted measures” against the West Bank could “give legitimacy to a wider boycott movement that marginalises and stigmatises British Jews”.

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Andy Burnham

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