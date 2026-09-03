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Government announces Cabinet committee on antisemitism ahead of West Bank sanctions

Andy Burnham discusses measures targeting settlements with Jewish leaders in first roundtable with community representatives

September 3, 2026 19:08
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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (4R) and Britain's Housing Secretary Angela Rayner (3L) meet with Jewish community leaders inside 10 Downing Street in central London on September 3, 2026. (Photo by Jack Taylor / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The government has announced a Cabinet committee on antisemitism ahead of Rosh Hashanah, as ministers prepare to sanction the West Bank in the coming days.

Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, announced the committee during a round-table meeting between the Prime Minister and Jewish communal leaders at Number 10 on Thursday afternoon.

It comes as the government is poised to announce sanctions.

The JC understands Andy Burnham first raised the imminent measures with communal leaders, who offered him a “robust and clear” response about how the “demonising” of Israel has an “impact” on British Jews.

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Topics:

Government

Sanctions

Antisemitism

Andy Burnham

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