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Heaton Park Shul service commemorates victims of Yom Kippur terror attack

Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were ‘very different men, but very united in their ability and determination to make this world a better place’

September 1, 2026 08:09
Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation's Rabbi Daniel Walker at the communal memorial service (Photo: Gaby Wine)
Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation's Rabbi Daniel Walker at the communal memorial service (Photo: Gaby Wine)

By

Gaby Wine

7 min read
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Manchester’s Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation has been lauded by the Chief Rabbi as “a community of heroes” nearly a year after the Yom Kippur terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of two of its members.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was murdered outside the shul by terrorist Jihad al-Shamie, while Adrian Daulby, 53, was killed in a police crossfire as he, along with other shul members, tried to stop the attacker from entering the building.

Speaking at a memorial service for the two men at the synagogue on Monday night, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis recalled a visit to the congregation with his wife, Valerie, the day after the terrorist attack. He said they would “never forget the day we spent with all of you”.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaks at the memorial service at Heaton Park Synagogue on August 31, 2026 (Photo: Gaby Wine)Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaks at the memorial service at Heaton Park Synagogue on August 31, 2026 (Photo: Gaby Wine)[Missing Credit]

Meeting Heaton Park members in a neighbouring synagogue, he said the room “was filled with love, with concern, with empathy. [People were asking each other:] ‘How’s this one?’ How’s that one?’ ‘How are they doing?’ Everybody not thinking about themselves but thinking about others”.

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Heaton park synagogue attack

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