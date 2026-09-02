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Israel warns it will retaliate if Britain imposes sanctions over settlements

Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar says UK embargo measures would be a “big mistake”

September 2, 2026 08:58
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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Israel has warned it will retaliate if the UK imposes sanctions because of its plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday said the UK would “reset” its policy on Israel in the coming weeks.

A minister in his department suggested goods coming out of Israeli settlements in the West Bank could be subject to sanctions.

Mr Miliband’s Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar said his country’s government was likely to act in response to UK sanctions.

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Topics:

Israel

Sanctions

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