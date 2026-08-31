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British Jewish leaders warn trade sanctions against Israel could harm community and bilateral ties

Board of Deputies, JLC and Chief Rabbi say Labour’s planned measures risk fuelling antisemitism, emboldening extremists and encouraging a wider boycott movement

August 31, 2026 08:55
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A placard reading "Free Palestine, Boycott Israel" is held up among protesters carrying Palestinian flags (Image: Getty)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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British Jewish leaders have warned that government plans to impose trade restrictions linked to Israeli settlements risk harming British Jews, damaging relations with Israel and fuelling a wider boycott movement.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the organisation had urged the government to avoid “irreversible steps” that could further damage the UK-Israel relationship and have a “harmful impact on the UK Jewish community”.

The Jewish Leadership Council separately warned that broad measures could “inadvertently become a wider boycott of Israel”, while “placing increased scrutiny on British Jews at a time when antisemitism in the UK is more prevalent and more violent than ever.”

Their interventions follow an outspoken warning from Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who said the proposed measures, apparently driven by “domestic political considerations”, risked “inflicting real harm” and could have a “disproportionate” impact on British Jews because of their close ties to Israel.

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Topics:

Board of Deputies

The JLC

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Israel

Settlements

Phil Rosenberg

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