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Chief Rabbi says UK sanctions plan risks ‘inflicting real harm’ and seems driven by ‘domestic politics’

Strongly worded statement by Sir Ephraim Mirvis follows meeting on Friday with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who has warned of “measures” to come in reaction to Israeli settlement plans

August 30, 2026 19:17
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Eprhaim Mirvis has said the Government’s plan to sanction Israel over settlements risks “inflicting real harm” in the Middle East and appears to be driven by “domestic political considerations”.

The warning came in a strongly outspoken statement after a meeting with the Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband on Friday.

The leader of Britain’s community said that many Jews will “view such measures with dismay” and warned that any planned measures will have a “disproportionate effect” on families in this country with ties to Israel.

Rabbi Mirvis also raised the danger of fuelling antisemitism, given that as “rhetoric towards Israel escalates, hostility towards Jews is never far behind”.

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Topics:

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

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