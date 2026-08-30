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Former UK ambassador to Israel warns sanctions against settlements may backfire

Matthew Gould writes in Sunday Times to say measures may fuel sense of Israel being under siege and will alienate Knesset leaders across political mainstream

August 30, 2026 12:29
GettyImages-110700199.jpg
Then ambassador Matthew Gould visits the site where a rocket from the Gaza Strip landed in Be'er Sheva, Israel, March 2011 (Uriel Sinai/Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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UK sanctions against settlements may backfire by fuelling a sense of Israel being under siege, a former British ambassador to Tel Aviv has warned.

Matthew Gould also warned that even mainstream Knesset politicians who may be opposed to settlements will “come out against” what will be seen as an attack on Israel.

The former ambassador was writing in the Sunday Times as the UK government considers what measures it will take in response to settlement expansion.

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Topics:

Settlements

West Bank

Ed Miliband

Andy Burnham

Labour

Labour Friends of Israel

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