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Burnham expected to sanction West Bank settlements before Labour conference next month

Move could amount to a ‘de facto boycott’ of entire Jewish state, warns Labour Friends of Israel

August 26, 2026 11:23
GettyImages-2229264196.jpg
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a map of the E1 corridor on August 14, 2025, after a press conference at the site (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The government is expected to announce punitive measures against West Bank settlements in the coming weeks in a move that Labour Friends of Israel has warned could be a “de facto boycott of all of Israel”. 

Andy Burnham is understood to want to take a more “robust” position than Sir Keir Starmer over plans by the Israeli government to develop homes in the E1 area of the West Bank, a senior government source told The Times.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband warned that the launch of tenders for the construction of 1,200 Israeli settler homes would "cut across the heart of Palestine” and destroy any hope of a two-state solution, which he called an “unacceptable and destructive act”.

Miliband said ministers would set out a “comprehensive set of measures” after Israel published documents relating to West Bank development, but did not set out a timeline for the policy.

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Topics:

West Bank

Sanctions

Government

Andy Burnham

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