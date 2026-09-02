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‘Listen to the Chief Rabbi – don’t sanction Israel’, MPs urge Burnham

Senior Labour and Tory voices warn PM anti-Israel rhetoric may fuel ‘hostility to UK Jews’ as trade embargo is set to be announced

September 2, 2026 11:23
CHIEF RABBI MIRVIS by Michael Donald

By

Jane Prinsley,

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read
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Senior politicians from the Conservatives and Labour are urging the government to listen to the Chief Rabbi and not impose sanctions on Israel.

The prime minister is expected to announce embargoes on goods and services from the West Bank alongside sanctions on senior Israeli figures within weeks.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (right) warned that the sanctions could become a “de facto” boycott of the whole of Israel and “disproportionately affect British Jews because of our close religious, family, charitable and educational ties to Israel”.

Condemning violence against Palestinians, he said the planned sanctions will only “embolden” extremists in Israel who support such attacks, while also threatening the jobs of tens of thousands of Palestinian workers.

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Topics:

Sanctions

West Bank

Andy Burnham

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

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