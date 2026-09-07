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President Herzog slams ‘anarchist’ settlers amid surge in West Bank violence

The president’s comments came after the IDF confirmed it had sacked a reservist commander after his unit was filmed praying with settlers besieging a Palestinian town

September 7, 2026 11:51
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President Herzog and Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy pose for a group photo with senior Israel Police commanders at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on September 6, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the daily update here.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has condemned a surge in violence in the West Bank, accusing “anarchist elements” of seeking to undermine Israeli sovereignty and calling for a coordinated crackdown.

Speaking at a ceremony honouring outstanding Israeli police officers on Sunday, Herzog said: “There are anarchist elements who long ago forgot the Torah’s commandment on the treatment of the stranger, and who seek to dismantle Israel’s sovereignty from within.”

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Topics:

President Herzog

Settlements

Settlers

West Bank

Israeli Politics

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