President Herzog slams ‘anarchist’ settlers amid surge in West Bank violence

“The fight against this violence must be a combined effort for all of us, across every camp and party, and demands clear, determined coordination and cooperation among all authorities.”

The president also offered strong support to Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, after the diplomat travelled to the West Bank on Saturday.

“I want to commend US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a true and devoted friend of Israel, and thank him for his firm stance and for going to the area himself yesterday to document what is happening there firsthand,” Herzog said. “It is important that we listen to him.”

Herzog has previously spoken out against extremist violence in the West Bank, arguing that such attacks damage both Israel’s security and its standing abroad.

His latest intervention comes after a particularly controversial incident in which a group of settlers besieged the Palestinian village of Qusra, defying the IDF’s attempt to break up their encampment, with Huckabee condemning their actions as “terrorism”.

The military later confirmed it had dismissed a commander in its reserve force after members of his unit were filmed praying alongside the settlers outside the village.

Since then, two settlers, one of whom is a serving IDF soldier, have been arrested on suspicion of participating in the siege, which aimed to force local residents from their homes.

A police spokesperson said: “The joint investigative team of police and the Shin Bet is continuing efforts to gather evidence and take testimonies to locate and arrest everyone who took part in this serious incident.”