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Israel

IDF sends troops to break settler siege of West Bank village

Extremists have been blockading Qusra since Sunday, repelling evacuation attempts by the military

August 13, 2026 10:49
Qusra.jpg
Israeli soldiers and settlers in the village of Qusra, West Bank, on August 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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The IDF has dispatched an extra battalion of troops to the West Bank village of Qusra, which has been besieged by extremist settlers by Sunday.

Palestinian families in the village, which sits just south of Nablus, have been trapped in their homes after settler activists set up an illegal outpost to stake a claim to the land.

The Israelis blockaded the area and cut water and electricity lines in an attempt to force Palestinian residents out. As of Thursday morning, the only villager allowed to leave was a girl requiring medical treatment, who was evacuated by a Red Crescent ambulance.

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Topics:

West Bank

Settlements

Settlers

IDF

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