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West Bank settler charged over killing of Palestinian activist who helped film Oscar-winning documentary

The indictment of Yinon Levy, who was sanctioned by the UK in 2024, is believed to be the first of its kind since October 7

August 7, 2026 11:18
Hathaleen.jpg
A mural memorialising Palestinian activist Odeh Hathaleen in the village of Um al-Kher, West Bank, on July 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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An Israeli settler has been charged with reckless manslaughter over his alleged involvement in the killing of a Palestinian activist in the West Bank last year.

Yinon Levy is accused of shooting Odeh Hathaleen in what is believed to be the first indictment of its kind since the October 7 massacres.

Israel's Southern District Prosecutor's Office also charged Levy with armed trespassing and malicious property damage.

The charges relate to a confrontation between settlers and Palestinians in the village of Um al-Kher after the Israelis allegedly used an excavator to damage locals’ property.

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Topics:

West Bank

Israel

Settlers

settlements

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