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Huckabee calls for ‘justice’ as Israel marks 25 years since Sbarro pizzeria bombing

Arnold Roth, the father of one of the murdered victims, made a similar plea in an exclusive JC interview as the woman who plotted the attack lives freely in Jordan

August 9, 2026 11:36
Huckabee.jpg
Mike Huckabee during his confirmation hearing to become US ambassador to Israel (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has called for “justice” to be done as Israelis on Sunday commemorated 25 years since the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing.

The Hamas-linked terror attack, carried out during the Second Intifada, left 16 people, including a pregnant woman and multiple children, dead and 130 more injured when Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri walked into a Jerusalem branch of the pizza chain and detonated a suicide vest.

"Among the victims were Americans Judith Greenbaum, Chana Nachenberg, and 15-year-old Malka Roth. May their memories be a blessing,” wrote Huckabee on X.

“We stand with Israel against terrorism in all its forms and remain committed to bringing every last fugitive of this heinous act to justice,” he added, as well as providing a link to the wanted poster for Ahlam al-Tamimi, who was the mastermind behind the bombing.

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Topics:

Israel

Hamas Terrorists

Terrorism

Malka Chana Roth

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