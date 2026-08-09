Huckabee calls for ‘justice’ as Israel marks 25 years since Sbarro pizzeria bombing

Al-Tamimi, then a 20-year-old student, accompanied al-Masri to the restaurant disguised as a Jewish tourist.

A part-time journalist, she subsequently reported on the bombing she had planned for a Palestinian news channel.

She was subsequently arrested and handed 16 consecutive life sentences in Ofer Prison, but was among those released in a 2011 deal which saw more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners freed in exchange for the return of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been taken hostage by terrorists near the Gaza border.

Following her release, al-Tamimi and her cousin, Nazir, whom she had married in prison, moved to Jordan, where she now lives freely despite the $5 million US reward on her head, presenting a TV show on the Hamas-linked Al Quds network.

Arnold Roth with his daughter, Malki (Courtesy)

[Missing Credit]

In a recent JC interview, Arnold Roth, whose daughter Malka, known to her family as Malki, was killed in the attack, asked Jordanian authorities to comply with US extradition requests, saying it was “about justice, not revenge”.

"Who wants to be on the wrong side of an issue like this?” he asked.

"A beautiful murdered Jewish girl, her killer walking free, and the person protecting her, the King of Jordan, welcomed in Washington.”

And he added that the subsequent use of hostage-prisoner exchanges since October 7 “embitters us tremendously,” adding: “It’s any means to an end, and it’s almost as if there is a wilful desire not to learn anything from the screw-ups.”

He also revealed that, in the 25 years since his daughters’ murder, Prime Minister Netanyahu has not spoken to him, despite the two attending the same synagogue for various services.

"He was in our shul, a few steps away from me, every Erev Pesach and Erev Rosh Hashanah for years. Not then, and not today, has he done anything to engage,” he said.