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When will the terrorist mastermind behind my daughter’s murder face justice?

In an interview on the 25th anniversary of his daughter Malki’s death in a pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem when she was aged 15, Arnold Roth calls for attack plotter Ahlam al-Tamimi to be extradited to the US to stand trial

August 5, 2026 11:08
Arnold and Malki Roth WhatsApp Image 2025-11-08 at 18.22.57
Arnold Roth with his daughter, Malki (Courtesy)

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read
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Arnold Roth was halfway up a ladder on the patio of his Jerusalem home, putting up the family’s succah, when the news came over the radio.

It was October 2011 and Israel had agreed to the prisoner exchange that would free the captured soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years in Hamas captivity. As Roth listened, one name mattered above all the others: Ahlam al-Tamimi.

A decade earlier, Tamimi had planned the suicide bombing at Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem that killed Roth’s 15-year-old daughter, Malki, along with 15 other people.

More than 100 people were injured in one of the deadliest attacks of the Second Intifada.

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Topics:

Hamas

Jordan

Hamas Terrorists

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