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West Bank settlements ‘not going anywhere,’ Israeli envoy tells UN

Danny Danon said the settlements, which are considered a breach of international law by most UN members, are ‘not temporary outposts, but homes, families, and strong, beautiful communities’

August 12, 2026 11:07
Danon.jpg
Israel Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon addresses the Security Council in New York on February 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, has told the global body’s Security Council that the West Bank settlements are “not going anywhere”.

In a speech at a council meeting regarding territory on Tuesday, he emphasised the Jewish people’s “eternal bond with the land of Israel” and called on members to “recognise a simple truth” that “the Jewish settlements in [the West Bank] will remain and continue to develop”.

"[These are] not temporary outposts, but homes, families, and strong, beautiful communities,” he told the council.

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Topics:

Settlements

West Bank

Settlers

United Nations

Israel

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