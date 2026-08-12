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Miliband demands settler violence crackdown in first call with Israeli foreign minister

Gideon Sa’ar welcomed British measures introduced to tackle the IRGC

August 12, 2026 09:45
Miliband.jpg
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: Leon Neal/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Ed Miliband has demanded that Israel crack down on settler violence and settlement expansion during his first call as foreign secretary with his counterpart in Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

During the conversation with Sa’ar on Tuesday, which he described as “frank and constructive”, Miliband said that the government believed in “open and honest dialogue and has a fundamental commitment to a two-state solution, with a safe and secure State of Israel and a Palestinian state”.

This marked the first high-level diplomatic conversation between a British foreign secretary and Sa’ar since March this year, amid strained relations between London and Jerusalem.

According to a readout of the meeting shared by Miliband, he also raised “the sharp escalation of settler violence and settlement expansion, as well as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza” and demanded Israel “crack down on violence in the West Bank” and “immediately end blockages on aid into Gaza”.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Israel

Settlers

West Bank

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