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Yaakov Katz

By

Yaakov Katz

Opinion

Most in the West will not get it, but Netanyahu’s rejection of the Trump plan is nothing to do with left or right

After October 7, the gap between the prime minister and his two main rivals, Gadi Eisenkot and Naftali Bennett, on Hamas is far narrower than many imagine. The real question is whether they would stand up to a US president when necessary

August 11, 2026 11:45
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US President Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025 (Image: Getty Images)
5 min read
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About two weeks ago, at a meeting of the security cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convinced his ministers to vote in favour of the Board of Peace plan for the disarmament of Hamas.

It was hardly an enthusiastic endorsement. The plan was controversial from the start, and even ministers who voted for it did so with a lot of scepticism over whether Hamas would ever actually fulfil its commitments to disarm. Nevertheless, the cabinet approved it, Israel appeared ready to move forward, and for a brief moment it seemed that Donald Trump’s effort to change the reality in Gaza might be on track.

Then a week went by.

During that time, ministers from the other right-wing parties in Netanyahu’s coalition came out strongly against the agreement. Some demanded a new cabinet vote, arguing that important details had been withheld, particularly regarding the timetable for an expected Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza. Others warned that Israel was being asked to give up territory and military leverage in exchange for promises that Hamas had no intention of keeping.

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Topics:

Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Donald Trump

Naftali Bennett

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