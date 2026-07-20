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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Gidon Sa’ar backing Argentina in the World Cup needlessly antagonises ordinary Brits

In the context of calls for Israel to recognise the Falklands as Argentinian, the foreign minister’s social media post is more than banter

July 20, 2026 16:16
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Israeli foreign minister Gidon Sa'ar and Argentina's ambassador to Israel Shimon Axel Wahnish (Photo: X)
2 min read
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Some of my best friends are Argentine. Well, that’s more of a figure of speech than the literal truth. What I mean is that one of my true heroes is Argentine – the pianist Martha Argerich. I’m also fascinated (in a good way) by the president, Javier Milei. And I often think you just can’t beat an Argentine steak with a Malbec. So while I was desperate for them to lose last night’s World Cup final – the team’s relentless gamesmanship, provocation and cynical fouling shame their country – believe me when I say that I have no animus against Argentina generally.

Quite the opposite. Its people are cultured, vibrant and sophisticated.

So when I say that I’ve rarely seen a more misplaced, counter-productive and plain stupid piece of so-called diplomacy than the words of Gidon Sa’ar, the Israeli foreign minister, after the Argentinians beat England in the semi-final last week, I want you to know it has nothing to do with any ill will towards Argentina.

Sa’ar took to social media to post this taunt:

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

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