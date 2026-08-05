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Exclusive: Trade embargo against Israeli settlements ‘runs risk of damaging the NHS’

Warning about impact on health service comes as government is believed to be considering action over West Bank

August 5, 2026 10:38
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Settlement of Gilo, located in the West Bank south of Jerusalem (Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Imposing trade sanctions designed to target Israeli settlements may run the risk of damaging the NHS, the government has been warned.

The concern has been raised as an embargo of the West Bank is believed to be under consideration by the UK government for possible implementation later in the year.

It is feared that the practical difficulty in separating goods and services produced by the settlements and East Jerusalem from the rest of Israel would in effect block many exports from the entirety of the Jewish state.

The unintended consequence could include a threat to vital supplies to the NHS, including the large percentage of prescription drugs that come from Israel. Seeking out alternative pharmaceuticals from other sources could force the health service into paying out billions of pounds extra from taxpayer coffers.

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Topics:

NHS

Medicine

Israel

West Bank

settlements

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