He enabled Corbyn, gave Assad butchery the green light – and now catastrophic Ed Miliband is our foreign secretary

Ed Miliband is living proof that you can’t keep a bad man down. Miliband is the most destructive politician of my lifetime, a man who has had a calamitous impact not just on Britain but globally. But instead of being consigned to the outer reaches of the universe, way hay and up he rises – every time. Now – astonishingly, shamefully – the next stage of his career begins, this time as foreign secretary.

Miliband’s time as Labour leader coincided with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad using Sarin gas to butcher 1,400 people – thus crossing the supposed “red line” which President Obama had set against the use of chemical weapons. In response, Obama planned a military strike with the UK and France.

The then PM, David Cameron, promised that the Commons would be able to vote on such operations – and Miliband, in the single most shameful decision taken by any mainstream politician of my lifetime, whipped Labour MPs to oppose action against Assad’s chemical weapons. With some Conservative and Lib Dem MPs also voting against, the motion was defeated and action was vetoed. That in turn led Obama to take fright, lest he suffer a similar fate in Congress.

A clear message was sent to Assad that he was free to carry on using chemical weapons, which he did. A similar message of Western pusillanimity was also heard by Vladimir Putin, who invaded the Crimea the following year.