Charity Commission investigating eight UK charities over activities in West Bank settlements

It also cited potential risks to the safety and security of individuals, but added that it will consider naming the organisations when it publishes its report at a later date.

The investigation will also allow the watchdog, which does not investigate criminal allegations, to assess whether charity assets or beneficiaries are at risk and if any regulatory action is needed.

“All charities must be able to demonstrate that they are delivering on their charitable purposes, wherever in the world they operate and whatever they do,” said Stephen Roake, assistant director of high-risk compliance at the Charity Commission.

“Serious allegations have been made about UK charities operating in illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine, so our first step is to establish the facts.

"Only then can we determine if regulatory action is required, based on our findings and the evidence we see.

“Our fact-finding will also help us develop regulatory guidance for charities, which will help to ensure public trust and confidence in charities.”

The regulator said it has informed police and HMRC about the scope of its inquiry, which may be extended if any other regulatory issues arise during the investigation.