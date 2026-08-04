Charity Commission investigating eight UK charities over activities in West Bank settlements

The Charity Commission has confirmed it launched an inquiry into eight UK charities working in West Bank settlements after “serious allegations” were made regarding their activities.
The probe will look into how funds were used in settlements, the purpose of that spending and whether it was to further charitable purposes.
Though the current investigation involves eight charities, the watchdog – which regulates charities based in England and Wales – said it plans to investigate more that “appear to expend charitable funds to support activities and/or projects within illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine”.
The commission said the inquiry is a fact-finding exercise and, because there is no prior evidence of wrongdoing, it has decided not to identify the charities under investigation.
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