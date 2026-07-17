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Stephen Daisley

By

Stephen Daisley

Opinion

Settlements are neither inherently illegal – nor the real obstacle to peace

Israel has granted its Arab minority full citizenship rights, and a future, no doubt democratic State of Palestine, could surely do the same for Jews living in the West Bank, right?

July 17, 2026 12:18
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The renovated Hurva (The Ruin) synagogue in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on March 14, 2010. The Jordanian army destroyed the 17th century synagogue during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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The political establishment is all unsettled over Israeli settlements. Prime Minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham warned he may ban settlement goods. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called on the Charity Commission to set up “an investigation into evidence of UK charities that have links to illegal settlements”.

The regulator has already forwarded to the police and HMRC allegations from activists that 32 British charities have been donating money to Israeli communities in the West Bank.

This followed a complaint from Melanie Ward, Labour MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and the former head of Medical Aid for Palestinians.

This is part of a wider crackdown on Israel’s settlement movement. Cooper recently sanctioned Israeli organisations accused of enabling violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers.

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Topics:

settlements

West Bank

Yvette Cooper

Andy Burnham

Israel

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