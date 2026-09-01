Become a Member
Yaakov Katz

By

Yaakov Katz

Opinion

Netanyahu just condemned settler violence – now what will he do about it?

The question is not whether Israel’s security forces can identify the people behind these attacks. The question is whether they have been told to make it a priority

September 1, 2026 14:52
Screenshot 2026-09-01 at 14.50.05.png
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu (Getty Images)
5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Election seasons have a way of taking over everything in Israel.

A security dispute with Turkey over the possible deployment of weapons systems in Syria is no longer just a security dispute. One side argues that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is acting responsibly, trying to prevent an adversarial regional power from establishing a military foothold near Israel’s borders. The other side claims that Netanyahu is exaggerating the threat, manufacturing tension because fear helps him politically and reinforces the argument that Israelis need him to stay in power to keep them safe.

Almost everything is viewed this way now and that includes what is happening in the West Bank.

There is no serious dispute that Jewish violence against Palestinians has increased significantly over the past year. According to Israeli Defence Ministry data, violent incidents have risen by roughly 60 percent. The attacks are becoming more frequent, more brazen and more difficult to ignore. Palestinians are beaten, homes are attacked, cars are torched and olive groves are vandalised.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Settlers

Settlements

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper