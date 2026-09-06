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Huckabee: UK government’s ‘Jew hate’ knows no bounds

The US ambassador to Israel was responding to comments about Gaza made by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who is Jewish

September 6, 2026 13:07
Mick Huckabee US ambassador to Israel GettyImages-2272102201.jpg
The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee referred to the West Bank as 'Judea and Samaria' (Photo: Getty)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, has lambasted the UK government, saying its “Jews hate knows no boundaries” after comments on Gaza made by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

In a video posted online on Friday, Miliband – who is Jewish – said he had just attended a meeting with people who had been in Gaza.

“It was horrific what is unfolding,” he said. “You know, the stories that people were telling me of medicines being blocked, children dying while waiting for vital life-saving treatment.”

He went on: “we as a UK government, as the prime minister has said, have got to act and act more decisively than we have”.

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Topics:

Gaza

Ed Miliband

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