Huckabee: UK government’s ‘Jew hate’ knows no bounds

But reacting on X, Huckabee delivered a fierce rebuke, posting: “The Brits have lost it. The Jew hate of their government knows no boundaries and knows no facts.”

The Brits have lost it. The Jew hate of their government knows no boundaries and knows no facts. https://t.co/W6iZ1ZrHrR — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 5, 2026

Israel’s foreign ministry responded more diplomatically: “If the foreign secretary were interested in facts rather than stories, he would know that there are no restrictions whatsoever on the entry of medicines into the Gaza Strip, and that no medicines are being blocked,” it stated on X.

The Foreign Office did not respond directly to the attack by the American ambassador. But it noted that the government was investing nearly £318 million over three years to protect Jewish communities, crack down on antisemitic extremism and hostile state activity, and tackle antisemitism in the education system.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, it cited statistics that most residents have been displaced from their homes, 90 per cent are experiencing moderate-to-high water insecurity, one in five households survive on one meal a day, 1.6 million depend on food aid and thousands are living with life-changing injuries.

Meanwhile, Huckabee, an evangelical Christian who refers to the West Bank as “Judea and Samaria”, has been challenged over his condemnation of settler violence.

Urging the Israeli government to take action against those perpetrating it, he recently described such behaviour as “terror”.

One of his ambassadorial predecessors, David Friedman took issue with his comments, writing a public message to his “dear friend”: “Jews don’t wake up in the morning saying ‘I’m going to go kill a Palestinian today.’”

However, he continued: “Hundreds and hundreds” of Jews in the West Bank have been “murdered by Palestinian terrorists”.

He added: “Labelling the Jews who fight back as ‘terrorists’ is a win for the anti-Israel PR machine who then create a moral equivalency between both sides.”