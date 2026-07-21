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So just how Jewish is Ed Miliband?

Born to parents who fled Nazi Europe, new foreign secretary is a self-described atheist with ambiguous relationship to Israel

July 21, 2026 19:57
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New Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read
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Once leader of the Labour party, Ed Miliband has now been appointed foreign secretary to open up a new chapter for a chequered career in which his Jewish identity and family history have played a significant if variable role. 

He was born in 1969 to two Holocaust-survivor parents. His mother Marion, who died aged 91 in May, survived the Second World War in her native Poland thanks to the “kindness and generosity of acquaintances in Warsaw”. Some 60 members of her extended family, including her father, were murdered by the Nazis.

His father Ralph Miliband also came from a Jewish family originally from Poland, but was born in Belgium. Fleeing Nazi persecution in 1940 he arrived in Britain aged 16 and went on to serve in the Royal Navy.

Both Ralph and Marion had extensive backgrounds in academia and activism with leftward political leanings. Ralph was a renowned Marxist sociologist and political scientist who lectured at the LSE and published seven books including Capitalist Democracy in Britain and Socialism for a Sceptical Age. He died in 1994.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Judaism

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