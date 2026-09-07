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Stephen Daisley

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Stephen Daisley

Opinion

Ed Mililband’s claim about Israel blocking medicine into Gaza was incendiary – but then it was intended to be

Whatever Burnham’s government might say publicly, the charge of Jew-hatred is politically useful for them. Their pivot against the Jewish state, expected to include settlement sanctions, is built on ‘stories’ that can be deadlier than weapons

September 7, 2026 15:43
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: Foreign Office, Instagram)
5 min read
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It’s not every day a United States ambassador accuses the British government of “Jew hate”, nor is it every day that the government might be privately content with having such an allegation levelled against it.

Mike Huckabee’s charge was directed at a provocative video put out by Ed Miliband in which he recounted various "stories” he had been told about alleged Israeli perfidy in Gaza.

The foreign secretary, fresh from a meeting with figures who had been "on the ground” in the Hamas statelet, had heard “stories” of medicine being blocked and “children dying while waiting for vital life-saving treatment”.

The claim was incendiary, but then it was intended to be.

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Ed Miliband

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