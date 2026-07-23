Exclusive: Multiple-time Green Party candidate urges members back bid to deproscribe Hamas

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was proscribed in the UK in 2001, but the political wing was only banned in 2021 after the Foreign Office found that the two were effectively indistinguishable.

Anticipating backlash, another member of the group warned that “journalists would have a field day” based on the history of the petition’s author, Pete Gregson, who was previously expelled from the GMB Union after he claimed Israel “exaggerates the Holocaust”.

"They will amplify an out-of-place comma if it helps trash Greens,” said the group member.

Gregson started the petition, which describes Hamas as “the democratically elected leaders of Palestine,” shortly after the terror group led the October 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

“Palestine, as a sovereign state, needs a government” and “the elected political party of Hamas is part of that government. As such they should not be proscribed,” the petition states.

“Britain regards the occupation of Palestinian land by Israel as wrong, yet by proscribing Hamas, we exclude those who are suffering from conversations about resolution. As we created Israel, the responsibility to resolve the occupation falls squarely upon us,” it goes on.

It claims that "no Jew would be forced to leave a Palestine run by Hamas,” and adds: “Muslim lands have always – and still do – welcome Jews, as ‘people of the book’.

“Hamas’ most recent communiqué of 2017 underlines their commitment to abide by the democratic will of a new Palestine – one that includes their oppressors, on the understanding that they cease their Zionist aspirations.

"Hamas may seek an Islamic state, but they declare they will abide with the democratic preference of a majority – in an electorate that would include those identifying as Jews.”

The petition also asserts the Palestinian “right to resist occupation”.

Hamas terrorists in Gaza (Image: Getty)

Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Support for the petition is the latest shocking policy proposal suggested in the G4P WhatsApp channel.

The JC previously revealed how members of the group urged one of their own MPs to vote against the proscription of Iran’s IRGC, claiming proscription would support a “genocidal Israeli plan” and make the party “complicit in the violence of US imperialism”.

In addition to encouraging support for the description of Hamas, on social media Parker has posted repeated suggestions that Israel owns or controls elements of the UK media and politics.

On X, the Birmingham-based activist said the state of Israel is the “paymasters of British media” and that there are “paid trolls of the Israeli government”.

He called US President Trump a “puppet of Israel” and said it was “believable” that Sir Keir Starmer is a “foreign agent” of Israel, who “infiltrated the Labour Party & government”.

The Green campaigner referred to Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick as a “Zionist controlled mannequin” and said party leader Nigel Farage is “owned by Israel”.

Parker has also posted Holocaust distortion, claiming that “the Nazis and Zionists were buddies” and accused the Holocaust Educational Trust of “trivialising Kristallnacht” in a way which was “akin to Holocaust denial”.

He also said the “Jewish population of the Middle East was doing just fine until Israel started doing false flag terrorist attacks everywhere to force them to move to the Zionist entity”.

And he posted misinformation about the October 7 attacks, stating that “not 1 accusation of rape was made after 7th October” and “Hamas mainly targeted the Israeli military on 7th October. The kids at the festival got caught in the crossfire and many victims were killed by the Israelis themselves”.

In several posts he wrote “we are all Palestine Action” and said he supported the banned group.

He has compared the Greens to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, saying the party “faces the Corbyn test over antisemitism; same smears, new target” and encouraged banned former Labour member Jackie Walker to join the party as “Tony Greenstein has”.

Greenstein was subsequently expelled from the party following allegations of antisemitism, which he denies.

Parker told the JC: “It is perfectly legal to call for, or even campaign for, the deproscription of a group on the government's proscribed list, be that group Hamas, Palestine Action or anything else.

"Like the UN and acknowledged genocide experts, I assert that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians. I support an end to the violence and a Free Palestine."

The JC approached the Green Party for comment.