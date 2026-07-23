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Exclusive: Multiple-time Green Party candidate urges members back bid to deproscribe Hamas

The petition claims the terrorists are the ‘democratically elected leaders of Palestine’ and that banning it ‘excludes those who are suffering’ in Gaza

July 23, 2026 10:48
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Hamas gunmen in Gaza City (Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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A three-time Green Party candidate is campaigning for Hamas’ political wing to be deproscribed, the JC can reveal.

Jeremy David Parker is encouraging Green Party members to back a petition which demands the group behind the October 7 massacre is removed from the UK’s list of banned terrorist bodies.

Parker, who unsuccessfully stood as the Green candidate for Sandwell in 2023, 2024 and 2026, shared the petition in the Greens For Palestine (G4P) public group chat.

Jeremy Parker has repeatedly and unsuccessfully stood as a Green Party councillor in the West Midlands (X)Jeremy Parker has repeatedly and unsuccessfully stood as a Green Party councillor in the West Midlands (X)[Missing Credit]

Parker, who describes himself as a “community worker”, shared a link to the petition in the group chat on Wednesday morning with the message: “PETITION: Call for the removal of the political wing of Hamas from government’s proscribed list”.

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Topics:

Hamas

Green Party

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