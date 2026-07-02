‘Notorious’ antizionist Tony Greenstein ‘expelled’ from Green Party

"This is driven by GPC's responsibility to protect the party, party bodies and individuals.”

Clause 4.8 allows the party’s regional council to “expel or suspend any person from membership and/or refuse membership to any person for a specified period if in its opinion it is in the Party's interest to do so”. It also allows the party to suspend members prior to making the decision on whether to expel them.

The letter continued: “As you were already under 4.8 suspension, you have been required to hand over any and all admin logins to official social media channels they control (e.g. local Party Twitter). You will also continue to not be permitted to attend Conference or any local or regional events or meetings, and you cannot undertake any voluntary activity on behalf of local, regional or national party.

“There is no appeal for this 4.8 expulsion decision. The 4.8 suspension and right to reply is in place to allow representations to be heard from the relevant member. Once the decision is reviewed and the member is expelled then the matter is complete.”

Greenstein, a co-founder of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, lamented the decision, writing: “What was curious was although the decision was made on 7 May it wasn’t until 29 June, over 7 weeks later that I was informed of the decision. Why the delay? I can only assume that the decision was referred elsewhere.”

He went on to allege the involvement of Israel’s embassy in the UK in the Green Party’s decision to expel him, suggesting that a key member of the GPC may have “consulted her Israeli Embassy handlers for their approval”, adding: “It’s a mystery.”

He then labelled the party as “not fit for purpose”, claiming that “behind the nice, cuddly image of the Green Party lies a deeply authoritarian and undemocratic set up”.

In 2020, the High Court threw out a libel case Greenstein brought against Campaign Against Antisemitism for describing him as a “notorious antisemite”.

In 2018, he was expelled from the Labour Party for “hateful language”.

Regarding the claim that he is a “notorious antisemite”, Greenstein said: “No one… has ever been able to quote one single thing that I have said that is antisemitic. That is not surprising since I have been an anti-fascist activist all my life.”

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.