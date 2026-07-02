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‘Notorious’ antizionist Tony Greenstein ‘expelled’ from Green Party

Greenstein appeared to suggest that a member of the committee responsible had ‘consulted her Israeli embassy handlers’ when making the decision

July 2, 2026 12:14
Copy of Tony_Greenstein_PSC.png
Tony Greenstein (Image: X/@HeidiBachram)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

A “notorious” anti-Zionist activist has claimed he has been permanently expelled by the Green Party.

Tony Greenstein, whom the JC revealed this week had compared activists suspended for antisemitism to civil rights campaigners like the Suffragettes and Chartists, hit out at the party’s decision via his blog.

There, he shared what appeared to be an email from the party which he said he received on Monday.

It read: “Following the notification of 4.8 suspension, which was put in place for you by the Green Party Council [GPC], I now write to tell you that GPC held a supplemental meeting on 7th May 2026, at which, after proper consideration, there was a consensus decision for your permanent expulsion from the Green Party under 4.8 of the constitution.

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Topics:

Green Party

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