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Exclusive: Greens facing antisemitism claims ‘are like Suffragettes’ meeting attended by deputy leader is told

‘Notorious’ antizionist Tony Greenstein who was expelled from Labour made comparison on Zoom

July 2, 2026 10:24
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Tony Greenstein (Photo: YouTube 2025)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read

A “notorious” antizionist told a meeting of Greens for Palestine that activists suspended for remarks about Israel were comparable to the Suffragettes, the JC can reveal.

Tony Greenstein – who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2018 for “hateful language” and recently joined the Green Party – was on Zoom with the group after a series of high-profile suspensions of candidates in the run-up to May’s local elections.

Deputy leader Mothin Ali was among the attendees at the meeting.

In 2020, the High Court threw out a libel case Greenstein brought against Campaign Against Antisemitism for describing him as a “notorious antisemite”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Gaza

Mothin Ali

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