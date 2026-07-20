Become a Member
Israel

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as sole political leader

Al-Hayya will succeed Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the IDF in 2024, with the terror group governed by a five-man committee since then

July 20, 2026 13:52
Al-Hayya.jpg
Hamas' new leader Khalil al-Hayya (C), with its chief representative in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan (L), and the secretary general of the PFLP-GC, Talal Naji, during a visit to Damascus, Syria, on October 19, 2022 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Hamas announced on Monday that it had elected Khalil al-Hayya as the head of its political bureau, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in October 2024.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement [Hamas] announces the election of the mujahid brother Khalil al-Hayya as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar," the terror group wrote in an official statement posted to Telegram.

Hamas has been governed by a five-man committee, of which al-Hayya was a member, since Sinwar’s death, but, after a lengthy delay, held elections to appoint a new solo leader.

In May, it had already elected al-Hayya as its leader in the Gaza Strip and he had previously served as its chief negotiator in ceasefire talks..

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Hamas

Gaza

Hamas Terrorists

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper