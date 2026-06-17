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Greens for Palestine activists warn MPs banning IRGC would ‘support genocidal Israel’

Messages in members’ WhatsApp group seen by the JC urge party’s Commons leader to vote against National Security Bill

June 17, 2026 13:02
GettyImages-2239325553.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski (cr) with Carla Denyer MP (l), Ellie Chowns MP and Mothin Ali, Deputy Leader of the Green Party, listen to the Global Majority Greens speech on the final day of the Green Party Conference at Bournemouth International Centre, on October 05, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read

Green Party activists have urged their own MP to vote against the banning of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claiming proscription would support a “genocidal Israeli plan” and make the party “complicit in the violence of US imperialism”.

Leaked WhatsApp messages seen by the JC show members of the Greens for Palestine group lobbying North Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns, the party’s leader in Westminster, ahead of Wednesday’s vote on the National Security Bill.

The bill would allow the Home Office to proscribe state-linked actors, including the Iranian paramilitary, in a similar manner to non-state terrorist groups. It has been introduced by the government after several high-profile attacks on the Jewish community were allegedly linked to the IRGC and the Iranian regime.

But the Green activists describe the IRGC as “the main force defending the peoples of Iran” and urge members to pressure Chowns, who lost to Zack Polanski in the Green Party leadership election last year, to vote against the legislation to ban the group.

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Topics:

Green Party

IRGC

Zack Polanski

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