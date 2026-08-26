Become a Member
Politics

Left-wing Labour factions push conference motion demanding Gaza ‘genocide’ recognition and Israel arms embargo

Their demands also include an end to US use of British military bases for the Iran War

August 26, 2026 11:57
GettyImages-2237323522.jpg
Protesters take part in a 'National Palestine Demonstration' ahead of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 27, 2025. (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Labour’s left-wing factions are pushing the party to adopt a tougher position on Israel, with grassroots groups demanding Andy Burnham call the war in Gaza a “genocide” and impose a full arms embargo against the Jewish State.

Momentum, Labour & Palestine, the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) have circulated materials for Labour members to voice their views on Israel ahead of the party’s annual conference next month.

The groups are demanding the government recognise the Gaza war as a “genocide” and impose sanctions on Israel, including a block on arms deals with Jerusalem.

One model motion circulated ahead of the Liverpool conference, which begins on September 27, urged a ban on trade that “aids or assists” Israel’s military actions in Gaza or its presence in the occupied territories, including trade with Israeli settlements.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Labour Party

Genocide

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Pro-Palestine protests

Momentum

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper