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Polanski criticises Burnham for not imposing full arms embargo on Israel

The Greens have hit out at the incoming prime minister over his ‘semi-skimmed’ position on Gaza

July 17, 2026 12:17
Polanski.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski speaks during the 'Together Against The Far Right' rally in London on March 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Zack Polanski has accused the incoming prime minister of failing to take a sufficiently hardline stance on Gaza, criticising him for not pledging to halt all UK arms sales to Israel.

As Andy Burnham prepares to replace Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Monday, the Green Party leader launched a broadside attack on the Makerfield MP, suggesting that he was offering a “semi-skimmed” version of Green Party policies.

Speaking to Sky News, Polanski said: “What I think we’re seeing now in speed run is what does a Labour government look like with supposedly their best leader?

“And I think we’re still going to see a party where inequality gets wider, where we’ve seen them apologise for Labour’s history in Gaza, but he’s still not signalled that he’s going to stop selling arms to Israel.

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Topics:

Zack Polanski

Andy Burnham

arms sales

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