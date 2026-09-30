Become a Member
Politics

‘Demonisation’ of Israel must be challenged to tackle antisemitism in Britain, says LFI chair

Unlike in previous years, there were no cabinet members in attendance at the pro-Israel group’s reception at the Labour Party Conference

September 30, 2026 11:25
Sewards.jpeg
Labour MP and LFI chair Mark Sewards speaks at the LFI reception at the Labour Party Conference (TheJC)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Tackling the “delegitimisation and demonisation” of Israel is explicitly linked to the fight against antisemitism in Britain, the chair of Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) has argued.

Mark Sewards MP, who represents Leeds South West and Morley, was speaking at the LFI reception at the Labour Party’s annual conference on Tuesday night.

During his address, he made reference to two sombre anniversaries in the next few days, namely “the third anniversary of the terrible events of October 7 2023, the Hamas-led pogrom, which precipitated the tragic conflict in Gaza” and “the first anniversary of the Heaton Park synagogue attack, a horrific event which still scars Jewish communities up and down the United Kingdom”.

Sewards lamented that the attack in Manchester “was just one of 3,700 antisemitic incidents recorded last year by our friends at the CST [Community Security Trust], the second worst annual record”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Labour Party

Labour Friends of Israel

Antisemitism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper