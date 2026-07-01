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Mark Sewards

By

Mark Sewards

Opinion

Universities have failed Jewish students – now government must broaden fight against campus antisemitism

Ministers must go further, with statutory investigations, stronger sanctions and a joined-up strategy to confront hate and extremism in higher education

July 1, 2026 13:19
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Protest at the University of Birmingham (Image: UJS)
3 min read

I am not Jewish, but, when I was a student at the University of Leeds in 2008, I stood side by side with the Leeds Jewish Society. Even then, I could see that my fellow students were subject to racism and discrimination simply because they were Jewish. As a Labour party member, that shocked and appalled me.

Twenty years later, and now having the privilege of representing Leeds South West and Morley in parliament, I returned to Leeds JSoc.

I was equally shocked and appalled by what they told me: of being taunted by shouts of “Free Palestine” when they’re going to Shabbat dinner at Hillel House; of having a lecturer describe how proud he was of seeing his son arrested for supporting Palestine Action; and of hiding their identities from their flatmates for fear of how they will react.

This abuse and intimidation isn’t just directed at Jewish students. Rabbi Deutsch, the university’s Jewish chaplain, was hounded, bullied, and, with his family, forced into hiding after death threats.

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Topics:

Antisemitism on campus

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