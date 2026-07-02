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Evie Robinson

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Evie Robinson

Opinion

The Nova Exhibition answers the call to document and remember

It draws on many tools of memorialisation that might typically be found in a Holocaust-related museum – such as the tables full of shoes and clothing, seeking to individualise the victims

July 2, 2026 14:57
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The faces of those murdered are displayed at the exhibition (Image: Nova Exhibition)
4 min read

The Nova Exhibition, which honours the memory of the 378 people murdered by Hamas at the music festival, lays bare the barbarism of October 7, 2023 for all to see. Dotted throughout the exhibition, alongside belongings recovered from the scene like clothing, shoes, tents, posters and mobile phones, are notes written by members of the public responding to the exhibition. One of them stuck out to me. It simply read “this happened on our watch”.

I couldn’t have prevented what happened on October 7. But I can play my part in stopping the wave of antisemitism that has overwhelmed this country since that day. Part of that work lies in the act of witnessing. Of seeing for myself what happened. Remembering it. Ensuring others see it too – the proof that, wherever the ideology comes from, antisemitism can be mobilised to commit unspeakable crimes.

As I moved through the exhibition, I found myself thinking about memory and how we approach it. For me, much of this comes from studying the Holocaust and working with Holocaust survivors. I’ve long been an advocate of the idea that in order to understand the antisemitism running rampant in the world today, we need to understand the Holocaust too. What happened, how it happened, through the hateful ideology of a few, but also through the indifference and complicity of many. Why it is relevant to contemporary society.

Holocaust education is not enough on its own to tackle antisemitism, but it is an essential step towards understanding where antisemitism can – and has – led when left unchecked.

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Nova massacre

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