Labour’s historic IRGC ban is a crucial step against Iran’s threat in the UK – but we must go much further

Following a firm commitment by the Labour party in opposition to ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, I am proud the government took this crucial and historic step in June. While it should never have taken this long, the Labour government had the courage to act where others did not – and not a moment too soon. The series of outrageous direct attacks against the Jewish community earlier this year orchestrated by the Islamic Republic demonstrates what a climate of impunity leads to – brazen threats to civilian life.
Hostile states like Iran – and its partner in crime, Russia – have become experts in sniffing out every gap and loophole in our institutions, which they mercilessly exploit. The IRGC’s designation under changes to the National Security Act (NSA) closes a number of these gaps. Designation serves multiple strategic objectives: it constrains IRGC UK operations, provides law enforcement enhanced disruption tools, signals British resolve to allies and adversaries, and demonstrates solidarity with Iranians in their struggle against tyranny that must ultimately lead to regime change.
IRGC members cannot be active in any respect in the UK, including attending or speaking at meetings. It is now a criminal offence for anyone in the UK to associate with the IRGC, profess support for it, share any materials created by the IRGC or attend any meetings with IRGC representatives. No one can say we haven’t made progress.
Stephen Pollard’s frustration at the manner in which Britain’s freedoms are exploited by supporters of a regime which callously denies the rights to free expression, protest and much more to its own citizens is absolutely understandable. We all share it. That’s why, as LFI has previously argued, the sickening, antisemitic Al Quds Day parade should be permanently banned.
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