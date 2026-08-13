Labour’s historic IRGC ban is a crucial step against Iran’s threat in the UK – but we must go much further

But designating the IRGC is not a panacea for the full breadth of Iranian threats facing the UK, and those of us who have long advocated for it never claimed it would be.

The regime’s web of malign influence in the UK extends to the charitable and non-profit sector: a recent report by Lord Walney has identified at least 30 UK-based charities used to spread Khomeinist ideology, foster antisemitism, and conduct transnational repression. While the Charity Commission is acting against some of these entities, it does not have sufficient powers to tackle Tehran’s extensive network of soft-power influence. The government is right to explore strengthening the Commission’s powers to seal off efforts by Iran and other hostile states from abusing this vital sector.

But we must do much more, including conducting a thorough review of links between Iran and the charitable and NGO sector akin to previous reviews of espionage and abuse carried out with regards to China. To ensure this is a focus across government, we should establish a cross-departmental task force to tackle the Iranian domestic threat and this should include imposing sanctions against Press TV, Tasnim News, Fars News and other platforms linked to the Iranian regime. We should identify and sanction Iranian regime oligarchs, elites and proxies in the UK, including expelling the supreme leader’s representative in the UK.

There is also a wider challenge we must meet: the government should adopt a new counter-extremism strategy to address the culture of impunity surrounding “hateful extremism” identified by the Commission for Countering Extremism in 2021. We should follow the lead of Australia’s Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Act and introduce a new legal framework to allow organisations to be designated as “prohibited hate groups” with a range of accompanying offences. And, while the government’s measures to prevent extremists entering the country are commendable, we should create an aggravated offence for “hate preachers” – religious, spiritual or other leaders who advocate or threaten violence.

Russia and Iran know that our liberal democracy is our greatest strength as well as our greatest weakness, and will continue to inject their malign ideologies and propaganda into British society through every possible opening. They are seeking to dissemble the western alliance from within.

While designating the IRGC is a crucial blow to the regime’s influence efforts in the UK, we now need to go much further, much faster to protect our communities and our democracy.

Dr Matthew Godwin is director of research at LFI