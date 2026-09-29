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Incidents of ‘extreme violence’ against Jews at university reported by CST for first time

Education Secretary Lucy Powell says the findings, which show a 14 per cent jump in cases of campus antisemitism in the last academic year, are ‘deeply troubling’

September 30, 2026 00:01
Screenshot 2026-09-28 at 12.19.43.png
Flatmates of a Jewish student in Cardiff daubed 'Jude die' with a Star of David, scrawled in what appears to be blood, September 2024 (Credit: CST)

By

Daniel Ben-David

4 min read
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Cases of ‘extreme violence’ against Jews at British universities have been reported by the Community Security Trust (CST) for the first time.

CST found there were 95 university-related antisemitic incidents in the 2025/26 academic year, up 14 per cent from 83 in 2024/25.

The latest figure is 79 per cent higher than the 53 incidents recorded in 2022/23, the last full academic year before October 7, 2023.

The report, Campus Antisemitism in Britain 2024-2026, also records two incidents classified by CST as ‘Extreme Violence’ during 2024/25 – the first university-related incidents CST has ever recorded in that category.

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Topics:

CST

Antisemitism

Antisemitism on campus

Campus

Students

University Jewish Chaplaincy

Union of Jewish Students

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