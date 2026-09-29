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‘This is Palestine's South Africa moment’: Palestinian ambassador praises Miliband’s ‘historic’ sanctions

Husam Zomlot said Britain had ‘shifted from words to action’

September 29, 2026 09:37
Zomlot.jpg
Husam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the UK (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The Palestinian Ambassador to the UK has heaped praise on Andy Burnham’s government and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband for their policy towards Israel, particularly the implementation of sanctions on West Bank settlements.

Speaking at the Arab ambassadors’ reception at the Labour Party’s annual conference on Monday evening, Dr Husam Zomlot said that normally he and other Arab ambassadors come “with a long list of things that we need to do together. But today I have two words to say: ‘thank you’”.

As well as praising actions taken by Andy Burnham’s government since the change in prime minister, Zomlot also singled out Miliband’s “leadership”, “statesmanship” and speech to the party’s conference in which he defended taking robust action against Israel.

Labour parliamentarians and Arab ambassadors at a reception at the Labour Party's annual conference (TheJC)Labour parliamentarians and Arab ambassadors at a reception at the Labour Party's annual conference (TheJC)[Missing Credit]

He told the audience: “The recognition of the state of Palestine was a turning point, a historic moment in every sense, because by then Britain had shifted from words to action, from statements and condemnations to consequences, from verbal policies to implementation.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Labour Party

Palestine

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