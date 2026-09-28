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Labour big hitters claim Britain is influencing other countries’ policies on Israel

Ed Miliband and Dame Emily Thornberry tell the party conference that Britain can shape events in the Middle East

September 28, 2026 19:07
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Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband delivers a speech on the second day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Ed Miliband and Dame Emily Thornberry have claimed that Labour’s policy on Israel is influencing other countries, with both insisting Britain has the power to shape events in the Middle East.

Speaking at separate events at Labour’s conference in Liverpool, the Foreign Secretary, and the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, argued that Britain should be more confident about its place in the world.

Miliband said the government’s action on the West Bank had prompted other countries to act. Thornberry, meanwhile, pointed to Britain’s colonial history, telling a fringe event: “One hundred years ago, we had a mandate. An awful lot of the mess is down to us.”

In his conference speech on Monday, Miliband said the UK’s decision to act on the West Bank had “mobilised the international community, country after country.”

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Topics:

Labour

Foreign Office

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