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Miliband admits it is ‘not definite’ sanctions on West Bank settlements will work

The foreign secretary insisted the UK was not attempting to influence the upcoming Israeli election, but did claim Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies were making the Jewish State ‘less secure’

September 16, 2026 11:27
Miliband.jpg
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 08, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Ed Miliband has said he is not “definite” that sanctions on West Bank settlements will work, a week after he announced the measures.

The foreign secretary said the government was trying to “cut off the supply lines of British finance … (and) construction” to help stop illegal settlement expansion.

Miliband also said he felt “a sense of frustration” that Britain cannot do more on Gaza, as he said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making Israel “less secure” with his policies on Palestine.

It came after Miliband’s announcement last week, which saw him introduce a ban on imports from settlements and sanctions on individuals and firms providing services to settlers.

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Topics:

West Bank

Ed Miliband

Settlements

Settlers

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