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Sharren Haskel

By

Sharren Haskel

Opinion

Britain may target Israeli settlements – but Palestinians will pay the price

Labour’s sanctions risk destroying well-paid jobs for Arabs in the West Bank, exposing UK companies to legal problems and handing Netanyahu an electoral gift

September 14, 2026 08:16
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Palestinian workers take a coffee break at an Israeli plastic factory at the Barkan Industrial Park near the West Bank settlement of Ariel. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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The British government believes it has found a way to punish Israel. It may soon discover that the people paying the highest price are not Israelis at all, but Palestinians and British businesses.

It may also discover that attempting to pressure an Israeli government in the middle of an election can produce political consequences very different from those intended.

Let us start with an uncomfortable economic reality. The volume of goods exported from Israeli West Bank communities to the UK is tiny in the context of Israel’s economy. The measures announced by the British government may make for dramatic headlines, but they are unlikely to inflict meaningful damage on an Israeli economy increasingly oriented towards technology, defence, innovation and global markets.

Whatever one’s political view of settlements, though, there is an economic fact that cannot simply be wished away: Palestinian families depend on employment connected to the Israeli economy.

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Topics:

Settlements

Ed Miliband

Israel

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