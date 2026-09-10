Hamas congratulates Labour – exposing the moral bankruptcy of the government’s Israel policy

Was it worth it to have a chance of winning the antisemitic vote in the upcoming Holborn and St Pancras by-election? If I may quote Jesus as a non-believer, “it is worth nothing for a man to have the whole world if he loses his soul”.

Where are Burnham and Miliband’s souls now? Have they entered a long, dark night after being congratulated by the men who carried out the butchery, rape, mutilation, kidnap and necrophilia of October 7? Or are they still telling themselves that they are the good guys?

The latter, I suspect. The congratulations so nauseatingly issued by Hamas in response to Britain’s sanctions on Israel only confirm one thing: the very people who make the most noise about their own virtue are the ones who actually demonstrate the opposite.

For months, these clowns and their antecedents in the Starmer government have been doing their best to convince the world that the problem is not the despotic Arab states across the Middle East and the hordes of jihadis they harbour, but the sole democracy in the region that drops leaflets before it attacks.

The problem, they have been trying to convince us, is not the Palestinians, with their reward money for terrorists, the antisemitism in their school textbooks, and their rich history of rejecting the two-state solution in favour of violence.

No, the problem is the Jews.

Well, now Hamas has come along and destroyed that façade. What the jihadis have confirmed with their warm wishes is what we have been saying all along: Britain’s sanctions are not some targeted gesture against Jewish extremism, which supposedly stands in the way of peace. Rather, they are moves in support of the very people who would want to murder us.

Shame on those grinning, virtue-signalling hypocrites! How long can they maintain this ahistorical, self-righteous, counter-factual garbage? We are supposed to believe that the obstacle to peace is the “settlements”, when we all know that the Arabs tried to destroy Israel twice – in 1948 and 1967 – before a single “settlement” existed.

We are supposed to believe that blame for the failure of the hallowed two-state solution lies at Israel’s door, when history shows that it was the Palestinians who rejected it out of hand, despite being offered everything they wanted in 2000, 2008 and other times.

We are supposed to accept that this idiotic “solution”, which offers lines on a map and Western cash as a resolution to a hatred that is tribal and religious, is the only way to peace, even though the very people it is supposed to help have showed no interest in accepting it.

How much self-deception can a society take? And how self-righteously must our leaders preach to us that their la-la-land policies are the grown-up ones? The only reason they are able to get away with it is the luxury of our lives.

If Burnham and Miliband saw their own children running to shelters, or – God forbid – perishing at the hands of jihadi fanatics, they would soon change their tunes. Instead, we have a comfort democracy, and a prime minister who places “social security” on a par with national security.

What are you going to fight Vladimir Putin with, you literal muppet? Or the tyrants of Tehran? A battalion of benefit claimants?

On October 7, women were raped with knives. Their breasts were cut off and the jihadis played games with them. One man phoned his parents in jubilation, telling them how many Jews he had killed. Another boasted about how he and his father had raped the same woman.

Honestly, I’m going to throw up. Is this what Britain has come to? Can Andy Burnham look the families of those victims in the eye and say he did the right thing? Can Ed Miliband, who presented himself so transparently in the Commons as “a proud British Jew”?

The most shameful truth is even worse: neither of them even care.