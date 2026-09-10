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Jake Wallis Simons

By

Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

Hamas congratulates Labour – exposing the moral bankruptcy of the government’s Israel policy

Can Andy Burnham look the families of the victims of October 7 in the eye and say he did the right thing? Can Ed Miliband, who presented himself so transparently in the Commons as ‘a proud British Jew’?

September 10, 2026 18:07
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Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband (Image: Parliament TV)
3 min read
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I’m furious. In fact, furious does not cover it. After days of telling the world that Ed Miliband and Andy Burnham are hitching Britain’s foreign policy to the wild horse of jihad, and being derided as a nationalist bigot for my troubles, today the results are in.

Reader, Hamas has congratulated them. That makes for the second time Labour has won jihadi affections; the last one came after they recognised a Palestinian “state” with the Israeli hostages still languishing in the catacombs, without even bothering to demand their release.

Now it’s happened again. That’s right! I’m not even going to dignify Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, by citing his words here. Suffice to say, the butchers are delighted.

After spending the past few days trying to convince us that Britain is on the side of the angels in the Middle East, the prime minister and his hapless sidekick have been officially praised by the most depraved and evil people on Earth. Honestly, I’m going to be sick.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Ed Miliband

Hamas

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