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Government faces questions on whether it ignored official advice on settlement sanctions

Three sources, including a former Conservative minister said that official advice was that such measures were ‘unworkable’

September 10, 2026 10:53
Copy of Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.jpg
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband leaves the Millbank Studios in Westminster after appearing on the morning media rounds. (Credit: PA)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The government is facing questions over suggestions it has ignored longstanding official advice in pursuit of sanctions against Israeli settlements.

Ed Miliband, the foreign secretary, announced on Tuesday that the government was introducing measures which he described as a “comprehensive sanctions regime” to emphasise that the government views the Israeli occupation of and settlements in the West Bank as illegal.

However, on Thursday the Times reported that Britain’s embassy in Israel had advised the government that sanctioning Israeli settlements was unworkable.

A source told the paper that, prior to Andy Burnham becoming prime minister, the Embassy in Tel Aviv had said that “this is not possible, but the minister said we are going to do it anyway”.

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Topics:

Settlements

Sanctions

Ed Miliband

Israel

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