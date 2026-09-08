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Kemi Badenoch

By

Kemi Badenoch

Opinion

Labour’s anti-Israel obsession shows it hasn’t changed since Jeremy Corbyn was leader

Settlement trade ban is de facto boycott of the Jewish state – and cannot be squared with claim to fight antisemitism

September 8, 2026 12:00
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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As British Jews prepare to celebrate the Jewish new year they face a chilling reality – the Labour government looks set to announce what effectively amounts to a boycott of the world's only Jewish state.

For any observer of British politics, the normalisation of antisemitism has been one of the most disturbing trends in recent years. Gone are the days when antisemitism was pushed underground or confined to only the extremist fringes of our national debate.

Britain’s Jewish communities are in a state of perpetual anxiety. Fences surround their schools, synagogues and cultural institutions to protect them from those who wish to do them harm.

Once again, British Jews find themselves warning their own government that its relentless demonisation of the world’s only Jewish state risks fanning the flames of antisemitism here at home.

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Topics:

Kemi Badenoch

Israel

Settlements

Ed Miliband

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